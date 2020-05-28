Andrew “Andy” Elwyn Ransom, age 41 of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home. He was born March 25, 1979, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Douglas Lee Ransom and Carol Ann Mosher.
Andy graduated with Honors from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1999. He was a lifelong resident of Grand Haven, and was a very driven individual who achieved many things in his life. Andy was born with the gift of gab, which carved the path for him to become an accomplished public speaker. He was the governor of the Area 19 Toastmasters, taught Junior Toastmasters, and was awarded toast master of the year for 2009-10. Andy was very involved with the local schools and colleges, and he participated in their speaking engagements often. Andy served the Lord, teaching Sunday School at Nortonville Gospel Church, and was a people person who could relate to others quite well. This made him a perfect fit for camp counselor at his favorite camp which he was a fellow camper at, Trail’s Edge Vent Camp; a camp for children who are ventilator- or BiPAP-dependent, which Andy experienced firsthand and had lived with for most of his life.
