Andrew “Andy” John Bloemers, age 60, of West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Andy was born October 9, 1962, to Roger and Marie (Storkan) Bloemers in Grand Haven, Michigan. After graduation from Grand Haven High School in 1981, he went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from Hope College in 1985. Andy worked as a broker/dealer in fixed equities. He worked for several companies and eventually managed his own firm, First Integrity Capital, in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was also the president for the Via Jardin Condominium Association.
