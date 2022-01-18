The Funeral Service for Angie Glaser will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held this evening, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
Latest News
- Hovercraft used to rescue 80-year-old angler on Muskegon Lake
- Tuesday's update: Ottawa County's average of new cases exceeding 500 per day
- Local roundup: GH bowlers top Jenison; boys basketball 8th in first AP poll
- Olympic athletes told to leave phones at home to dodge spying
- Golf goes to Netflix and it has competition from tennis
- Slagh bill would cut license plate designation fee for military families
- Longtime local CO retires
- BLP insists it's not at odds with EGLE
Most Popular
Articles
- Anglers fall through ice on Lloyd's Bayou
- Crews battle house fire on Taft
- BLP, EGLE at odds over cleanup of former Sims site
- GHAPS unveils media center book reconsideration guide
- Winterfest returns after 1-year hiatus
- Peregrine falcons looking for new nesting spot
- Lena Meijer, wife of grocery store giant, dies at 102
- YMCA debuts revamped group exercise studio
- Longtime local CO retires
- Nominations for People's Choice awards now open
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The Republican Party owns Jan. 6, 2021 (25)
- What we learned: 2021 filled with hard lessons (8)
- Benson has conflict in ruling on Whitmer’s recall cash (5)
- Your Views (4)
- Your Views (4)
- A priest’s views on recreational weed in Grand Haven (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Will there be room in the inn this Christmas? (3)
- Start small to change the world (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Vaccination rates are up, but holdouts ensure the virus will stick around (2)
- Your Views (2)
- BLP expresses desire to retain diesel plant building (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Your Views (2)
- I have but one resolution this year (2)
- The sad state of free speech on college campuses (1)
- City sells trolleys to pair of local businesses (1)
- Recalling Jan. 6: A national day of infamy (1)
- Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows (1)
- A tribute to former Ships Log author 'Mr. Fox' (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Doing all things through the One who gives us strength (1)
- Getting to the know Catherine McNally (1)
- Up in smoke: City Council lacks authority to create marijuana ballot measure (1)
- Finding forever homes for furry friends (1)
- Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID (1)
- Gift paves way for Ottawa Sands improvements (1)
- BLP insists it's not at odds with EGLE (1)
- Ageism is not just a trendy term, it’s a thing! (1)
- My favorite Christmas traditions (1)
- Gov. Whitmer supports vaccine mandate; AG would defend (1)
- How Grand Haven man became rooted in RC industry (1)
- Proposed ordinance would let City Council 'take their show on the road' (1)
- City Council OKs wage hike for seasonal employees (1)
- New billboard honors fallen police officer (1)
- Are we concerned about ‘breakthrough’ cases? (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Packing the Supreme Court should be off the table (1)
- Wheeler arraignment postponed to Friday (1)
- The perfect Christmas gift? Cash (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.