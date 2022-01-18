Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Showers this evening then remaining overcast and windy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening then remaining overcast and windy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%.