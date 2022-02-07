Ann Buck, age 86, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her son’s home in Apollo Beach, Florida. She was born on December 19, 1935, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Vincent and Agnes (Wilson) Keillor.
Ann worked in the office of Clifford Buck Construction Company in Muskegon, where she met her husband, Bob. She married Robert Buck in 1955 and raised their two children, Rob and Sandy, on Spring Lake. After vacationing in Naples, Florida, for many years, they purchased a home and moved to Naples in 1978. Ann always had an eye for design and worked side by side with her husband, Bob, and son, Rob, in their construction business in Naples; not only did they keep the books, they also provided the interior designs for all of their projects. After keeping a summer home on Spring Lake for several years, they moved back to Spring Lake in 1997.
