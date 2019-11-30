Anna P. Land, age 92 of Spring Lake, formerly of Fremont, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, on her 92nd birthday.
Anna was born Nov. 29, 1927, on the family farm in Denver Township to Edward B. and Anna Lillian (Kropscott) Westenfelder, and graduated from Fremont High School. Anna later graduated from Albion College, and met and married Maurice L. Land on Nov. 22, 1950, in Indiana, and had celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to Maurice’s passing on June 18, 2001.
Anna had been a music teacher for several public schools before she and Maurice settled back to Fremont, where they were teachers. Anna also taught violin and piano lessons for many years until her retirement at the age of 62. Anna had been a Methodist all her life and was a former member of the Fremont Methodist Church, where she had been the children’s choir music director and sang in the adult choir for many years. She enjoyed camping on the family property on the White River, was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed cross-country skiing and traveling, and enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren’s activities throughout their lives.
Anna is survived by her children: Marilyn (Leonard) Painter of Spring Lake, Karen Land (Charles Edmonson) of Ann Arbor, David (Linda) Land of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Brian (Pamela) Land of Grand Haven; seven grandchildren: Lee Painter, Casey (Danielle) Painter, Kara Painter, Mikaela Land, Alyssia (fiancé, Erik Smoes) Land, Hillary Land and Breanna Land; her sisters, Lida Westenfelder of Fremont and Mabel (Bud) Franz of Grand Junction, Colorado; her sister-in-law, Mary Whitsitt; and three nieces and two nephews.
Visitation: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 12-1 p.m. at the Crandell Funeral Home-Fremont Chapel, 7193 W. 48th Street, Fremont, MI 49412; with a Memorial Services/Celebration of Life: Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Crandell Funeral Home-Fremont Chapel. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp or the Fremont Area Community Foundation for the White River Watershed Partnership.
