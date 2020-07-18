A Mass of Christian Burial for Anne Antonich will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneral home.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- SLT voters asked to renew museum millage
- State Briefs
- American Dunes targeting May 2021 for opening date
- Sunday Fundays
- Crockery Township supervisor challenged in GOP primary
- Grand Haven forecast includes air quality, swim danger alerts
- Community Calendar 7-18
- Officer injured by fleeing suspect who refused to wear a mask
Most Popular
Articles
- Pronto Pups owner under fire for social media tirade
- Officer injured by fleeing suspect who refused to wear a mask
- NOCH tightening restrictions on COVID-19 testing
- Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Aug. 11
- Mosquito-borne virus turns up in Ottawa County resident
- Cruise honors Flahive's memory
- Mobile home destroyed by fire in Crockery Township
- Speed limit to be reduced on Lincoln Street
- Yacht club closed due to COVID-19 case
- Wednesday's update: 891 new cases reported in Michigan
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Pronto Pups owner under fire for social media tirade (18)
- Handle with care (13)
- Your Views (11)
- Leadership in a time of crisis (7)
- Trump has zero understanding of what it will take to safely reopen schools (6)
- Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Aug. 11 (6)
- Exactly which side is ‘divisive’? (5)
- Your Views (5)
- Whitmer toughens mask mandate; businesses must deny service (3)
- Mask up, Michigan (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.