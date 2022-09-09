The Funeral Service for Anne Carrier will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Klaassen Family Funeral. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
