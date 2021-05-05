Anne Elizabeth (Dixon) Shannon, 40, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away on April 29, 2021, after a long battle with substance abuse. She was born July 29, 1980, to LeeAnne and Dr. Robert Dixon Jr. She graduated from Grand Haven High School in 1998 and Baker College as a licensed veterinary technician.
Anne could fill any room with joy and laughter. She loved animals, the outdoors, sports and reading. Anne would do absolutely anything to help those she cared about. She was excellent at nearly everything she tried. She was both tough and incredibly sweet. Her spirit was extraordinary and will continue on in all those she touched.
