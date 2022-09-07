Anne Lea Carrier, age 82 of Robinson Township, passed away on September 6, 2022, at a local care facility. She was born on May 20, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Stanley and Mildred (Hirth) Davis. Anne married Gary Carrier on August 18, 1962, in Muskegon, Michigan.
Anne graduated from Muskegon High School and went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in education from DePauw University. She taught elementary school for Spring Lake Public Schools for 30 years, retiring in 1997. Anne was a member of the Grand Haven Seventh-day Adventist Church for many years. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, sewing, playing the organ and piano, and genealogy. Anne also served her community by volunteering for many years for Love in Action of Tri-Cities, as well as the R.E.A.D. Literacy Program through the public schools.
