Anne M. Antonich, age 89 of Spring Lake, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. She was born October 12, 1930, in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, to the late Dominic and Catherine (Cummiskey) Kinsley. Anne married Vincent Antonich on September 12, 1953, in Virginia and they celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his death on June 2, 2018.
Anne worked for the United States Postal Service in Virginia, and upon her move to Grand Haven, she worked for Fricano’s, and then later at the Grand Haven Tribune. Anne played the French horn while in school, and enjoyed going to dances. She was an excellent seamstress who made many of her daughters’ clothes, and was known for being a great cook and baker. Anne was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Spring Lake, where she was very active in school and church functions.
She is survived by her three daughters: Kathy A. Vollmer of Spring Lake, Jeanne (Kevin) Reenders of Spring Lake and Barbara (Phillip) Kindwall of Cherokee, Iowa; three grandchildren: Jonathan DeMull, and Jacob and Josie Kindwall; brother, William Kinsley; sister-in-law, Betty Voight; and several nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, and 11 brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Anne’s online guestbook.
