Annetta DeVries, our beloved sister, aunt and friend, was honored on June 27, 2020, with a family graveside service in Spring Lake Township Cemetery. We express much appreciation to the staff at Heartwood Lodge who cared for Netta these many years. The family is grateful for the prayers and concern expressed to us as we grieve her passing and rejoice in her heavenly freedom.
