Anthony Eugene Hekkema, born January 24, 1973, passed away after a long battle with cancer on March 22, 2022.
Born of Larry Archie and Jeannie Hekkema of Twin Lake, Michigan. Siblings, Michael John Hekkema and Gina Marie Burns. He was the father of Tiah Rose Hekkema, Jessica Lyn Hekkema and Hunter Eugene Hekkema. He was a loving grandfather.
