The Funeral Service for Anthony “Tony” DeVecht will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Lakeshore Lutheran Fellowship in Spring Lake.
Visitations will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 6–8 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home, and one prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.