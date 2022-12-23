Anthony "Tony" Steven DeVecht, age 59 of Grand Haven, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was born on March 10, 1963, to Henry and Carol (Smith) DeVecht. He married Julie (Schwass) DeVecht on October 3, 1987, in Spring Lake, Michigan. Tony graduated from Grand Haven High School.
Tony lived life large. He loved God, his wife Julie, kids Aris (Alyssa) DeVecht and Hannah (Chris) Jones, and his dog Ellie. He is survived by his wife and kids; his mother, Carol; his brother, Scott (Jody) DeVecht; sisters: Lisa (Bob) Franklin, Shanna (Doug) Drysdale and Shelley Slendebroek; along with brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry "Hank" DeVecht; brother, Jeff DeVecht; and sister-in-law, Barb (Ebel) DeVecht.
His first job after marrying Julie in 1987 was at Grand Isle Marina and Dryland Marina selling boats, where he would quickly build his skills as a salesman and negotiator. He had an entrepreneurial mind, starting his first business, Fireside Design Inc., at age 27. The business started in the basement of his home and grew into a showroom in Spring Lake, selling and installing thousands of fireplaces to builders and retail customers over the span of 11 years. Next, he worked in commercial real estate, exclusively finding locations all over Michigan for Dollar General stores, owning many of those locations himself. After the crash of 2008, he began working for a college planning company and would eventually own it. He has spent many years building College Planning Advisors LLC, as well as developing a new company with his daughter just two years ago, College Strategy LLC. Both companies were designed to help families maneuver the college planning process. He also had a passion for mentoring other young entrepreneurs to start their own businesses.
He loved boating, fishing and gardening, and even found he had a hidden talent for carpentry work while renovating his current home. He loved to socialize and be where people were having fun. He had a heart to help others. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Tony's visitation will be held at Klaassen Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, from 6-8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at Lakeshore Lutheran Fellowship in Spring Lake on Thursday, January 5, at 1 p.m., with a visitation beginning one hour before the service. Following the service, everyone will be invited to join us for "Tony's Last Happy Hour" at the Grand Hall (located above Porto Bello) in downtown Grand Haven. Tony will find his final resting place in the spring at Riverton Cemetery in Scottville, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Tony’s online guestbook or share a memory with his family.
