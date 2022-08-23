Anthony Wayne “Tony” Fordham, age 69, died on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Trinity Health Hospital in Muskegon. Tony was born January 17, 1953, in Grand Haven, Michigan, to Clarence and Elizabeth Fordham. He lived in multiple states throughout the years, ultimately settling in Grand Haven.
He met the love of his life, Diane Gaskin, in 1991. Together they enjoyed living on their boat, as well as camping throughout the years. He also looked forward to his Coast Guard party every year. Tony enjoyed spending time flying his plane on his computer, spending time with his wife Diane and dog Lilly Chew. He retired from Palisades Nuclear Plant in 2021. He always joked with us kids that he used to be a lot taller, but his job at the nuclear plant made him so short!
