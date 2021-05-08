Antonija Dzenis Sinkevics, 96, of Grand Haven died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at home. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Black bear hit, killed by vehicle near Millhouse Bayou
- 'Madden' YouTuber lands house on Spring Lake
- 'Father Bill' Langlois dismissed from clerical state by Pope Francis
- 'The world is going to discover this place': American Dunes marks grand opening
- Couple leads charge to raise funds for Tanglefoot Park improvements
- An up-close look at American Dunes
- LMCU opens second Grand Haven location
- Auto dealership expansion start of M-104 corridor improvements
- Injuries minor in collision at VanWagoner, 168th
- Man pleads guilty to fondling child in Grand Haven Township
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Play ball: Jumping on the 'hate Atlanta' bandwagon (12)
- Your Views (6)
- Your Views (5)
- Ideas to move U.S. toward a more perfect union (4)
- As journalists worldwide face repression, GOP lies threaten US media future (4)
- The unbearable tragedy of Adam Toledo (3)
- Whitmer urges halt of high school classes, youth sports (2)
- City considers nation's first public works monument (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Lockdowns come with high costs (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.