Arnold E. “Arnie” Dreher, age 87, passed away on December 22, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 30, 1935, to Arnold and Helen (Keppen) Dreher in Detroit, Michigan.
Arnie is survived by his wife, Marcia Dreher; five children: Kristine (Miles) Vieau, Daniel (Bhavna) Dreher, Kurt (Anne) Dreher, Arnie (Mary) Dreher and Beth (Doug) Baker; eight grandchildren: Connor Vieau, Noelle (Dan) Pratt, Daniel Dreher, Katie Dreher, Vincent Dreher, Max Dreher, Emily Baker, Ethan Baker and Eric Baker; and sister, Connie Terry. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Dreher.
He was a graduate of Michigan State University and was a life member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He started his working career as a production supervisor at GM Pontiac Motor Division in Pontiac, Michigan, and later worked with both United Welders Inc. and American Hoist and Derrick Co. in Bay City, Michigan, as their human resource manager. He later retired as district sales manager of Lawson Products, Chicago, Illinois. He also was founder and operator of Coastal Systems tool sales in Spring Lake, Michigan.
Arnie believed in serving his community in various capacities and enjoyed giving back to the community with his time and efforts through the many organizations that he had been associated with. He truly loved working with people for the good of all. He was an avid boater and enjoyed cruising the lakes. He was an honorary life member and past commodore of the Oakland County Boat Club, Sylvan Lake, Michigan. He was charter president of the International Order of the Blue Gavel Past Commodores Association. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven and Fraternal Order of Eagles 925 in Grand Haven. He served as an Executive Board member on the Grand Haven U.S. Coast Guard Festival committee and was chairman of the annual U.S. Coast Guard National Memorial Service. He also served the North Ottawa County Council on Aging as their Human Resource Manager. He was associated with the Double JJ resort for many years where he served as President of the Thoroughbred Homestead Association. He also served as a director of the Stillwater Springs Condominium Association in Fruitport.
During the past several years, he served the Four Pointes Senior Center in Grand Haven as a volunteer medical rides driver. He received numerous accolades and awards for his dedication to this cause.
A Celebration of Arnie’s Life will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 S. Harvey St., Norton Shores, MI 49444. A visitation with the family will be held one hour prior. Memorial contributions in his honor can be directed to the Noah Project, Four Pointes Center for Successful Aging, or Harbor Hospice. Share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.
