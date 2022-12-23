Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. High 13F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.