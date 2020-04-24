Arthur F. Brems, age 84, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at Heartwood Lodge Hospice Residence. He was born April 14, 1936, in Zeeland, Michigan, to Arthur and Mildred (Petersen) Brems; and married Linda Rae Klop on May 11, 1957, in Grand Haven.
Arthur worked at Spectra Industries as a machinist, retiring in 1998. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening and cutting wood. Arthur was a master craftsman and could build or fix anything.
