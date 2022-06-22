Audrey Schmidt, age 87, of Spring Lake and formerly of Chicago, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, in Holland. She was born August 4, 1934, in Chicago to William and Elizabeth (Wohm) Schmidt. When Audrey was very young, her mom passed away, and she was raised by her wonderful stepmother, Mildred.
Audrey worked for Milwaukee Railroad for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She very much enjoyed listening to music on the radio, especially after she lost all of her eyesight, and she always loved having animals around, especially dogs.
