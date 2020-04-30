Ausma I. Lanka, age 80 of White Cloud, formerly of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully at her home in White Cloud on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Ausma was born November 14, 1939, in Jelgava, Latvia, to Janis and Alise (Krumbergs) Perkons, and immigrated to the United States at an early age. Ausma worked as a newspaper publisher for the Norton Shores Examiner and later worked as a corporate relocation director for the Westdale Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Agency. Ausma retired and lived in Spring Lake for a period of time and then moved to White Cloud in 2002. Ausma enjoyed riding and raising horses up until just recently in her life, enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, baking and cooking, painting, was avid in quilting and knitting, and enjoyed all her animals, especially her dogs.
