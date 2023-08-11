Barbara Anne Jager, 85, of Spring Lake died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at American House in Spring Lake. Arrangements will be announced by The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services.
