Barbara A. Kline went home to be with her Savior and Lord on November 26, 2020, at a Local Nursing Home. Barbara is walking the Streets of Gold in Heaven with Jesus. She was born February 26, 1936 in Grand Haven, Michigan to Louis and Helen Prelesnik.
Barbara was an LPN at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon, MI. She attended Harvest Bible Chapel. Barbara enjoyed gardening, golfing, camping, boating, women’s and children’s Bible study, time with her grandchildren, and her brother’s families.
