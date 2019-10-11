Barbara A. Varga, 82, formerly of Spring Lake, Michigan, passed away Sunday October 6, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Yorkville. She was born June 22, 1937, in Rochester, N.Y., the daughter of the late Ned and Laura (Stoner) Mertz.
She was united in marriage in 1967 to Anthony J. Varga Jr.
She is survived by her son, Donald W. (Betty) Jackley of Aurora, Illinois; her grandchildren, Benjamin (Chloe) Von Ohlen and Anna Marie Von Ohlen; great-granddaughter, Amelia Von Ohlen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Anthony Varga Jr., in 2017; and sister, Linda Page.
Memorial services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. October 12, 2019, at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at a later date in Dixon, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara’s name can be directed to Mooseheart Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
