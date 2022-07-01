Barbara A. Bolling passed away peacefully at the age of 91 at her residence in Sarasota, Florida, on June 27, 2022, with her beloved husband Donald W. Bolling at her side.
She was born December 14, 1930, in Muskegon, Michigan, to Arnold and Eunice Andersen. She grew up in Muskegon, Michigan. She spent many summers on her grandfather’s farm in Lawrence, Michigan, where she rode horses, climbed apple trees and drove a tractor. She attended Emma Willard School in Troy, New York, and received her high school diploma in 1949. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Michigan in 1953. At the University of Michigan, she was a member of the Choral Union which sang annually with the Philadelphia Orchestra and in the annual production of Handel’s “Messiah.”
