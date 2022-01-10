Barbara Ann DeVries, age 84, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022, at home. She was born June 28, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to John and Alberdeen (Jolman) Verwys; and married Alvin John Devries on September 5, 1958, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He preceded her in death on April 13, 2005.
Barb graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School in 1955. She was a member of Watermark Church and Central Park Players, where she produced many plays and loved participating in theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.