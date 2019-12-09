Barbara Ann Reenders, age 86 of Grand Haven, passed away December 5, 2019, after a short illness. She was born July 15, 1933, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Herbert and Selma (Ruiter) Boot.
At the age of 13, she met a handsome boy at First Reformed Church in Grand Haven. Howard took her for a ride in his 1946 Ford convertible on a Sunday afternoon and soon the two of them were going steady. Howard and Barb were married in 1952 and celebrated 67 years of marriage on September 25.
Barbara was a lifetime member of First Reformed Church, where she committed her life to God, was married, baptized and raised six children. Barb was confident of her salvation in the Lord. Barbara enjoyed many things in life, but her family always came first in her care; the wonderful food that she prepared, and the love and support that she provided to them over the years. She was always interested in fashion and design, and was the interior designer for A. Reenders Sons Inc. for over 30 years.
Barbara’s garden was always award-winning, and she declared a house without good landscaping was like a woman without jewelry. When the children were young, she had a large vegetable garden, which helped keep the family working hard and eating healthy throughout the Michigan summers. When she did not have so many mouths to feed, she expanded her flower garden. Barbara loved to pick, arrange and share her flowers with others. She was also a member of Grand Haven Garden Club for many years as well as the woman’s organization, Counterpart.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Howard. They shared a lifetime of dreams, hard work, raising their six children, downhill skiing, playing tennis, antiquing, and traveling the United States and abroad. She is also survived by her children: Nancy VanWoerkom, Shirley (Lee) Woodruff, Lisa (Keith) Granger, Dennis (Sue) Reenders, Paul (Carol) Reenders and Scott (Julie) Reenders. Barbara has also been a great champion, mentor and inspiration to her 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. We would like to thank her personal caregivers and the staff of North Ottawa Hospice for the loving and tender care that you have provided to Barbara and her family during these past months.
There will be a Family Celebration of Barbara’s life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Barbara’s name to First Reformed Church of Grand Haven or Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Barb’s online guestbook.
