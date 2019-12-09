Barbara Ann Reenders

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.