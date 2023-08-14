Barbara Anne Jager, age 85, of Spring Lake passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at American House in Spring Lake. She was born May 15, 1938, in Nunica, Michigan, to Gustave and Evelyn (Barbrick) Metzler; and married Roger Clark Jager on September 20, 1958, in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Barbara worked numerous jobs during her lifetime, including co-driving truck across country with her husband, Roger. But most important, she was a homemaker, making sure the household ran smoothly; first for her daughters and later in life for her granddaughter and grandson. She enjoyed making bountiful meals when family came to visit and was known for her famous Christmas cookies. Barbara was a member of Spring Lake Presbyterian Church.
