Barbara (Baker) Reed of Jenison, formerly from Spring Lake, was born Aug. 3, 1936, in Muskegon, Michigan and she died on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was 84 years old.
Barb was the daughter of Harold and Ruth Baker. She had a lifetime love of music playing cello in Muskegon High School, then at Michigan State. Later she played in the Lansing, Grand Rapids, West Shore, and Holland Symphonies. She played the organ and piano and served in the leadership of different church congregations through the years. Barb received a BA in education at MSU, and an MA in AV Media from WMU and had a 10-year career as a media specialist in Byron Center and Kentwood Public Schools.
