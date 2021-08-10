Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.