Mrs. Barbara “Boo” Schlett, age 72, of Spring Lake passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at home. She was born April 19, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Remster Jr. and Barbara (Mulberry) Bingham. On October 5, 1985, she married Robert Schlett at their home.
After starting as a paraprofessional/cig pig at Grand Haven High School, Boo went back to college to get her master’s in education administration from Grand Valley State University. In 1999, she became assistant principal at Western High School in Parma, Michigan. She was an assistant principal for five years and then was promoted to principal for two years. She retired in 2007 and lived in Muskegon for seven years, then Fort Pierce, Florida, for another seven years before returning to Spring Lake in 2017. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed the beach and spending time on the water. Most of all, she loved her family and friends, and enjoyed time with all of them. Fourth of July in Onekama will not be the same without her. She will be greatly missed.
