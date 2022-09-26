Barbara Dian Fickes, age 77 of Grand Haven, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Holland Hospital.
She was born on April 9, 1945 in Lafayette, IN to the late Charles and Flora (Ratcliff) Pope. Barbara married William H. “Bill” Fickes on April 20, 1969, in Lafayette. Barbara graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and went on to graduate from Purdue University with her LPN degree. She worked as a nurse in several healthcare settings, starting out at Lafayette Home Hospital, and retiring from a Pediatrician’s office in Grand Rapids, which she worked at for many years.
