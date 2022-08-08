Barbara Jean Brunette, age 80 of Hesperia, formerly of Grand Haven, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, August 1, 2022.
Note correction of date for Memorial Mass Services: Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church. Memorial contributions: Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home – Fremont Chapel (231-924-0800).
