Mrs. Barbara Mae Rowell, age 72, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born in Grand Haven, Michigan, on September 3, 1947, to Stuart and Marguerite (Melcher) VanderWall; and married Michael Rowell on December 28, 1963. Mrs. Rowell had worked as a leasing agent at Timber View Apartments in Grand Haven. Barbara enjoyed crocheting, pixel art and working on the computer.
Survivors: husband of over 56 years, Mike; sons, Michael Rowell and Brian (Nichole) Rowell; grandchildren: Brandon Rowell, Ivy (Alex) Anderson, Skylar Rowell and Courtland Rowell; one great-grandson; sisters-in-law: Patricia (Brian) VanFaasen, Susan Burke, Karen VanderWall and Beverly Weatherwax; brother-in-law, Tim (Cathy) Rowell; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard VanderWall; brother- and sisters-in-law: Donna Apple, Bonnie Curry, Robin Ellis and Dick Rowell.
