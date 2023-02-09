Barbara Maschewske

Barbara Lynn Maschewske, age 78 of Grand Haven, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 6, 1944 in Grand Haven, MI to the late William and Bess (Rosenbaum) Maschewske.
Barbara graduated from Grand Haven High School and later, Central Michigan University.She worked as a school teacher in the 1960’s, but was always a homemaker at heart.
