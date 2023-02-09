Barbara Maschewske

Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.