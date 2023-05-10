Barbara Ann O’Shaughnessy, age 75, of Grand Haven passed away Monday, May 9, 2023, at a local care facility. Arrangements will be announced by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, Grand Haven, Michigan.
