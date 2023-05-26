Beatrice Maxine Clark, age 87 of Grand Haven, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Harbor Hospice Leila and Cyrus Poppen Residence. She was born on January 9, 1936, in Grand Haven, Michigan to the late Matt and Irene (Lach) Kisosondi.
Bea graduated from Grand Haven High School, Class of 1954. She went on to work in the accounting department at Bastian Blessing, where she met, and later married, the love of her life, Kenneth Clark. Bea was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Grand Haven where she taught Sunday school for 12 years, also serving as deacon, and on various committees through the church.
