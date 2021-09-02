The Memorial Service for Beatrice Waldo will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, following the service. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
