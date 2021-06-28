Benjamin “Ben” Charles Wieten, age 71 of Grand Haven, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at North Ottawa Community Hospital. He was born in 1949 in Muskegon, Michigan.
The Memorial Service for Ben will be at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Klaassen Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the evening prior to the service on Tuesday, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Spring Lake Township Cemetery, with Full Military Honors to be performed by the VFW Sgt. Alvin Jonker Post 2326. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Ben’s online guestbook.
