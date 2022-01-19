Benton Edward Young, age 63, went home to be with his Lord in glory Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Best known for his quick wit, beautiful tenor voice and high trumpet notes, Ben could often be found behind the scenes helping and serving others.
Born the fourth of five children to Lee E. and Geraldine Young of Troy, Michigan, on October 4, 1958, Ben grew up in several churches where his parents actively served. He himself participated in bands and choirs both in school and church. Following a music degree from Grace College of Winona Lake, Indiana, he went on to tour nationally with both Grace’s Image Quartet and The Back to the Bible Quartet, producing many recordings. He also taught in several schools including 10 years at Eagle Crest Charter Academy in Holland as his four children's elementary music and band teacher.
