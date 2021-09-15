Bernadette Nikkel, 89, of the Lake Geneva area passed away on September 5th, 2021.
Bernadette “Dette” Nikkel was Born February 11th, 1932, in Highland Park, Michigan. She was adopted as a baby and grew up with the Cloft Family in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She attended Catholic Schools, graduating from St. Mary’s in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. She married Victor Nikkel in St. Louis Parish on April 11th, 1952. Dette will always be remembered for her quick-witted humor as well as her ability to make you feel special. She was a faithful woman who loved her family, friends, and horses.
(0) comments
