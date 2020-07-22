Bernard “Bernie” Edward Daniels, age 85, of Norton Shores passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. He was born December 14, 1934, in Petoskey, MI to Paul and Dora (Miller) Daniels, and married Patricia Ann Jones on September 4, 1954, in Petoskey. Patricia preceded him in death on October 23, 2013.
Bernie was a member of St. Patrick – St. Anthony Catholic Church in Grand Haven. He was retired from the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power as assistant superintendent. Bernie enjoyed being a hobby farmer when he was younger, was known to be able to repair anything, and was a very hard worker even in his 80s.
