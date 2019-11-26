Mrs. Bernice Nienhouse, age 93, of Grand Haven passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community. She was born October 2, 1926, in Muskegon to Austen and Julia (Ogren) Ortquist. On November 16, 1946, she married Marvin L. Nienhouse, and he preceded her in death on December 4, 2009.
Bernice was a former member of First Reformed Church of Spring Lake. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing cards and going to coffee with her friends. She was an Avon representative for many years.
She is survived by two daughters, Anita (Paul) McCaulley of Oklahoma and Julie Thoma of Norton Shores; three sons: Charles (Nancy) Nienhouse of Norton Shores, Michael (Connie) Nienhouse of Grand Haven and Donald (Amber) Nienhouse of Muskegon; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Mary; and her brothers, Chuck (Marcella) Ortquist and Bob (Thelma) Ortquist.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Daniel Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Memorial contributions in memory of Bernice maybe given to Robbinswood Assisted Living Community – Activity Fund. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
