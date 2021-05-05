Beth Juleann McMillan, age 94, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 2, 2021, just before midnight. She was born April 20, 1927, to Harry and Julia (Johnson) Brondyke of Norton Shores; she was one of 13 children, 10 of whom survived to adulthood.
Beth married Elwood McMillan of Allendale on June 26, 1954, and raised three children. Married for 51 years, she was preceded in death by her husband on December 30, 2005, as well as all 12 siblings. Beth is survived by three children: Cheri (Ben) Young, Chuck (Lori) McMillan and Cathy (Mark) Hatfield; in addition to 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
