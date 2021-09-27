Betsy A. Sweet, age 86, passed away Friday, September, 24, 2021. She was born in West Warwick, Rhode Island, to the late Alfred and Jane (Brickmont) Caswell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Sweet; and great-grandson, Alexander Sweet.
Betsy was a long-time resident of Coopersville, loved quilting and was always offering to help everyone that would ask.
