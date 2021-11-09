Bette Hamstra, age 88, passed away peacefully with family by her side at her home in Spring Lake on October 23, 2021. Bette was born in DeKalb, Illinois, the daughter of Chris and Hilda (Nelson) Madison. Her family moved to Muskegon in 1943, and she resided there and Spring Lake ever since.
She was an avid collector of vintage art glass, an outstanding housekeeper and an excellent gardener, with many beds of flowers and plants everywhere she lived. She had a lifelong love of animals, from horses on her childhood farm to cats and dogs as an adult. She also enjoyed visiting the warmer climates of Florida and Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.