Mrs. Betty Appel, age 89, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born October 31, 1929, in Grand Rapids to John and Minnie (TeBos) Sluiter. On May 12, 1950, she married Marcus Appel, and he preceded her in death on September 4, 1984.
Betty was a former member of Hope Reformed Church and was an avid reader. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by four children: Kathy (Ted) Raggl of Robinson Township, Debra (Tom) Heeringa of Holland, Cindy Crow of Robinson Township and David Appel of Walkerville; daughter-in-law, Fran Appel of Walkerville; 19 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Appel; son-in-law, Ed Crow; and her five siblings.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at the VFW Post 2326 (20 N. First Street). Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be given to Hospice of North Ottawa Community. Please sign the family’s online guestbook at www.sytsemafh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.