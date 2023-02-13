Betty Sue Cude, 95, of Grand Haven died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements by Klaassen Family Funeral Home.
Latest News
- Pregnant Rihanna soars in Super Bowl halftime performance
- GR woman injured in crash on Lincoln Street
- Super Bowl ads use celebs, humor, lots of dogs
- FAA temporarily closes airspace over Lake Michigan
- Weekend roundup: Four Bucs reach wrestling regionals, basketball sweeps Caledonia
- Gov. Whitmer appoints new GVSU trustees
- Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars
- Super Bowl ads will tout Jesus 'gets us' to the masses
Most Popular
Articles
- Trinity Health employee charged with embezzling over $2M
- GHHS Hall of Fame inductee VanderWall dies
- County attorney pleaded with commissioners to retain Shay
- ‘Requests have gone unanswered’ – Parents, residents read from controversial book at school board meeting
- Gibbs: not all online comments end up online
- Suspect at large after police chase ends in Spring Lake
- Chamber President Gaasch announces retirement
- Douglas C. VanderWall
- Spring Lake man faces embezzlement charge
- Dancing with the Local Stars: teams get ready to dance for charity
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Combatting the corrosive power of Christian nationalism (6)
- Health officer appointment raises concerns (5)
- Gibbs: not all online comments end up online (4)
- An open letter to all Ottawa County employees (4)
- ‘Requests have gone unanswered’ – Parents, residents read from controversial book at school board meeting (3)
- Smith steps down as Coast Guard Festival director (3)
- Your Views (2)
- Baker named president of Grand Haven school board (2)
- County Commission delays voting on new mental health positions (2)
- City Council shows support for DEI efforts (1)
- Council approves Washington closure despite pushback (1)
- The lesson to learn from George Santos (1)
- Tuesdays with Helen (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Nominees sought for Ability Awards (1)
- Your Views (1)
- County attorney pleaded with commissioners to retain Shay (1)
- Snow, crowd turns out for Freeze-4-All volleyball tournament (1)
- New ‘zombie laws’ muddy right-to-work (1)
- Trial balloon for Mike Pompeo? (1)
- Biden 2024? Most Democrats say no thank you (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Residents angered over Ottawa Impact policies form coalition to vote them out in 2024 (1)
- Public comment lasts nearly 4 hours at county commission meeting (1)
- Black History Month is a century-old relic — one we still desperately need (1)
- Raising boys strong enough to break the stereotypical molds (1)
- Shining a brighter light on federal spending bills (1)
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
What was your favorite commercial from Super Bowl LVII?
The commercials often outshine the football game on Super Bowl Sunday. What was your favorite from this year's game?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.