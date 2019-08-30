Betty Jane Anderson, of Grand Haven, passed away August 15, 2019, at the age of 100.
She was born November 21, 1918, in Lake Odessa, Michigan, at the Johnson farm to Marjorie (Stevens) and Royal Charles “Sam” Johnson. Betty enjoyed growing up on the farm. There were always chores, but she especially enjoyed the work horses, trotters and saddle horses.
Betty graduated from Lake Odessa High School in 1935 and Michigan State College in 1940 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics. After graduation, she worked for the United States Department of Agriculture in the Farm Security Administration.
She met Chester “Chet” Anderson at Michigan State College. They were married February 22, 1947, following Chet’s return from service in World War II.
Her interests were sewing, cooking, harness racing, traveling and family gatherings. She was well known to neighbors and relatives for pies (blueberry, apple and pumpkin) and cookies. Betty was a long-time active member of the Tri-Cities Historical Society and, with Chet, was a Co-Historian of the Year.
She is honored and remembered by her children: Bruce (Jill) Anderson of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, Randy Anderson of Lake Odessa, Mich., and Abigail “Abby” Anderson of Grand Haven.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Chet, daughter Marcia Anderson, son David Anderson, and her five siblings.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Grand Trunk Depot, 1 N. Harbor, Grand Haven. Please bring a memory to share.
Memorial contributions would be appreciated. They may be made to the Tri-Cities Historical Society, the Lake Odessa Historical Society, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, MI 49417. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
