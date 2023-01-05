The Memorial Service for Betty-Jean Berg will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Latest News
- Michigan AG looking into new county board actions
- Youth has Lions fans excited about future, but experience can help beat Packers
- Lakers prepare for Provencal invite with tight loss to Reeths-Puffer
- Local roundup: Buccaneer boys move to 6-0 with win in Portage
- Sen. Stabenow of Michigan won't run again in 2024
- Class to aid those helping loved one with Alzheimer's
- State Briefs
- Honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice
Most Popular
Articles
- New Board of Commissioners shaking up county government
- Maintaining independence despite blindness
- Dennis 'Denny' VanHall
- Blizzard creates shoal, limiting freighter access to GH
- County's Dem chair: Changes by new board show ‘not all are welcome’
- Grand Haven boys retain Lake Michigan Cup with big first half against St. Francis
- Denny R. Van Hall
- 1 killed in Norton Shores shooting; suspect still at large
- City decides not to address resident complaint
- Spring Lake native joins the DNR
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- New Board of Commissioners shaking up county government (10)
- Your Views (2)
- A brief history of the Dewey Hill Nativity scene (2)
- County's Dem chair: Changes by new board show ‘not all are welcome’ (2)
- Your Views (2)
- Pray for peace on Earth and give glory to God (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Flahive remembered 28 years later (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- Your Views (1)
- GH's Norder 16th at national XC championships (1)
- What a twit: Elon Musk’s awful term atop Twitter (1)
- Your Views (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.