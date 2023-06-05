Betty Jean (Callaway) Gleason, age 94, passed away June 3, 2023, in Grand Haven, Michigan. She was born Aug. 23, 1928, to Marcella (Lowe) and James Callaway in Warrens, Wisconsin. On Dec. 5, 1947, she married Donald Gleason in Nunica, MI. Betty assisted her husband, Donald in designing homes and managing the business for Gleason Home builders.
Betty is lovingly remembered by her four children: Donna (Patrick) Duff, Dan (Daryl) Gleason, John (Renee’) Gleason, and Mark (Kim) Gleason and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also lovingly remembered by two special nieces, Nancy Bormann, and Lois Woodhouse, and several nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.