Mrs. Betty E. Pressey, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 23, 1940, in Mancelona, Michigan, to Everett Dalton and Isa (Tipton) Mosher Dalton. She married Lawrence J. Pressey on April 9, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, and they spent 59 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on October 28, 2019.
Betty and Lawrence lived in the Spring Lake area for almost 50 years where they raised their two children, Shari and Phillip. She worked at Michigan Plastics for several years as an inspector and was a hairdresser in her younger years. Betty loved spending time with her family. She and Lawrence would take long vacations every year and bring along grandchildren and brothers and sisters with them. They loved going out west and exploring new areas as a family.
